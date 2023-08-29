Osseo-Fairchild expands student reach for Technical Education Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One year ago the Osseo-Fairchild School District opened its doors to their new Technical Education Center. An opportunity for students to get hands on experience from trade skills to the latest in science and technology.

“There getting much more experience and exposure to all the career path moves that they can take at a younger age.”

It was a busy summer for students in the Osseo-Fairchild School District, from building drones to partnering with Chippewa Valley Technical College to make a solar car for a science fair competition later this year. Superintendent Lori Whelan says the future is bright for Thunder nation.

“We’re working together with our local businesses and bringing in skilled employees to work side-by-side with our teachers and they are working together to train our students in the machining program, in the welding program and in the construction field,” explains Whelan.

Students from elementary through the middle school ranks are getting early exposure to the numerous career fields available to them.

“So they’re really interested in our science field, our technology area, mathematics, and even exploring the business and marketing side of it. With the technology that we currently have our students, they’re opportunities are endless.”

Whelan says they are breaking down the barriers of learning by bringing in instructors from CVTC and expanding their outreach to other districts in Western Wisconsin.

“Bringing in instructors on site and opening it up to other regional school districts so it’s not just students at Osseo-Fairchild that are taking advantage of this, we have students from Neillsville, Whitehall, Alma Center, this year we’re going to have students participating from Arcadia.”

With the start of the new school year, Whelan challenged her staff to be better connected with students and their dreams.

“We can have the greatest program, the most up-to-date technology but it’s the relationships our teachers, our staff build with our students that they know we believe in them, they we care about them and we’re going to everything in our power to help them achieve their goals.”

Osseo-Fairchild’s Technology Education Center will host the first annual Energy Science Fair coming up October 11th for schools from around the state. So another chance to showcase the amazing program that is right here in Western Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.