Packers announce initial 53-man roster

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers announced their initial and reduced 53-man roster on Tuesday. The Packers can build their 16-man practice squad starting Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT when the waiver process closes.

The following is the initial 2023 roster by position:

Quarterback (2)

8 Sean Clifford, 10 Jordan Love

Released: 17 Alex McGough

Running Back (3)

28 AJ Dillon, 31 Emanuel Wilson, 33 Aaron Jones

Waived/injured: 32 Lew Nichols, 39 Tyler Goodson Released: 27 Patrick Taylor, 46 Nate McCrary

Wide Receiver (6)

9 Christian Watson, 11 Jayden Reed, 13 Dontayvion Wicks, 18 Malik Heath, 83 Samori Toure, 87 Romeo Doubs

Released: 6 Jadakis Bonds, 16 Dre Miller, 22 Duece Watts, 80 Bo Melton, 82 Cody Chrest, 86 Grant DuBose

Tight End/ Fullback (3)

81 Josiah Deguara, 85 Tucker Kraft, 88 Luke Musgrave

Released: 44 Henry Pearson, 49 Austin Allen

Offensive Line (11)

50 Zach Tom, 63 Rasheed Walker, 69 David Bakhtiari, 70 Royce Newman, 71 Josh Myers, 72 Caleb Jones, 73 Yosh Nijman, 74 Elgton Jenkins, 75 Sean Rhyan, 76 Jon Runyan, 78 Luke Tenuta

Released: 62 James Empey, 63 Cole Schneider, 77 Kadeem Telfort, 79 Jean Delance

Defensive Line (6)

93 T.J. Slaton, 95 Devonte Wyatt, 96 Colby Wooden, 94 Karl Brooks, 97 Kenny Clark, 99 Jonathan Ford

Released: 60 Jason Lewan, 64 Antonio Moultrie, 98 Chris Slayton

Outside Linebacker (6)

47 Justin Hollins, 52 Rashan Gary, 55 Kingsley Enagbare, 57 Brenton Cox Jr., 90 Lukas Van Ness, 91 Preston Smith

Released: 51 Keshawn Banks, 53 Arron Mosby, 56 Kenneth Odumegwu

Insider Linebacker (5)

7 Quay Walker, 24 Tariq Carpenter, 45 Eric Wilson, 58 Isaiah McDuffie, 59 De’Vondre Campbell

Released: 46 Jimmy Phillips Jr., 54 Marvin Pierre

Cornerback (4)

23 Jaire Alexander, 25 Keisean Nixon, 29 Rasul Douglas, 37 Carrington Valentine

Physically unable to perform: 21 Eric Stokes

Released: 19 Elijah Hamilton, 22 Shemar Jean-Charles, 27 William Hooper, 35 Corey Ballentine, 40 Tyrell Ford, 43 Kiondre Thomas

Safety (5)

6 Dallin Leavitt, 20 Rudy Ford, 26 Darnell Savage, 34 Jonathan Owens, 36 Anthony Johnson Jr.

Injured reserve: 30 Tarvarius Moore

Released: 38 Innis Gaines, 48 Benny Sapp III

Specialist (2)

17 Anders Carlson, 41 Daniel Whelan

Waived/injured:43 Broughton Hatcher Released: 42 Matt Orzech, 16 Pat O’Donnell (Aug. 28)

