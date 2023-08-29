Public Painting Project working on new mural

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Downtown Eau Claire is getting brighter with a new mural in the works on Lake Street.

For the second year, a group of artists are collaborating through the public painting project. The artists took part in a mural workshop and are working on a piece in Eau Claire meant to inspire the community.

“We find that there’s just so many talented artists in the community, but people don’t necessarily have the confidence to go out and create their own murals,” Sylvia Hecht, the Co-founder of the Public Painting Project said. “There are muraling opportunities around here so we just want people to feel equipped to go create murals on their own.”

With the stroke of a paintbrush, the side of Family Promise Beacon House on Lake Street is becoming something new.

“Art is really the heart and soul of a community and if we can make things beautiful, we provide for healthier communities,” Jo Ellen Burke, the Co-founder of the Public Painting Project said. “We provide for thoughtful design and beauty to bring to the public in general.”

With what was once a blank wall, or blank canvas, the artists are working on a new piece while hoping to inspire others along the way.

“So our theme for this year is overcoming adversity and we actually were thinking that we wanted to do that theme before we found this location that we’re painting on, the Family Promise Beacon House, which is a great resource for the community for uplifting people,” Hecht said.

The group works to provide the community with the latest artwork meant for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s so nice to live somewhere where you can go out and see beauty and it also shows Eau Claire’s investment in itself,” Hecht said. “Eau Claire cares enough about its people and its community to invest in things like that.”

Those working on the mural at Family Promise Beacon House said they expect to finish on Thursday.

The Painting Project’s first mural is at First Avenue Mini Storage.

