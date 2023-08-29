School District of Cadott Community seeks input to help plan for upcoming facility improvements

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of Cadott Community is seeking the input of staff, parents, and the broad community to help plan for upcoming facility improvements.

According to a press release from the District, a community-driven Facility Advisory Committee is being formed to dive deep into cost-effective solutions for the District’s long-term needs.

“The District is incredibly grateful for the support of the 2023 referendum. However, when the dust settled, we realized the project scope wasn’t the best solution to address our current needs and prepare for future growth,” Josh Spaeth, District Administrator, said. “We are taking this unprecedented step to ensure we follow the best path for our District. We need the community’s help to point us in the right direction.”

The press release says the group will meet during the fall to develop recommendations for the Board of Education’s Nov. meeting.

People interested in serving on this committee are encouraged to contact Karita Harvey at 715-289-3795 extension 18000 or harveyk@cadott.k12.wi.us by Sept. 12.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.