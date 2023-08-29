School District of Cadott Community seeks input to help plan for upcoming facility improvements

School District of Cadott Special Board Meeting
School District of Cadott Special Board Meeting(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of Cadott Community is seeking the input of staff, parents, and the broad community to help plan for upcoming facility improvements.

According to a press release from the District, a community-driven Facility Advisory Committee is being formed to dive deep into cost-effective solutions for the District’s long-term needs.

“The District is incredibly grateful for the support of the 2023 referendum. However, when the dust settled, we realized the project scope wasn’t the best solution to address our current needs and prepare for future growth,” Josh Spaeth, District Administrator, said. “We are taking this unprecedented step to ensure we follow the best path for our District. We need the community’s help to point us in the right direction.”

The press release says the group will meet during the fall to develop recommendations for the Board of Education’s Nov. meeting.

People interested in serving on this committee are encouraged to contact Karita Harvey at 715-289-3795 extension 18000 or harveyk@cadott.k12.wi.us by Sept. 12.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco
Costco sets opening date
Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s coming to Eau Claire
According to the Sheriff’s Office, teams conducted a search and on the morning of Aug. 28,...
Boater found dead in Sawyer County
Pierce County UTV crash
Woman hurt after UTV crash in Pierce County
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
HSHS, Prevea experiencing system outages

Latest News

DNR reminds the public to wear life jackets ahead of Labor Day Weekend
hief Justice Annette Ziegler, in two emails obtained by The Associated Press, said that firing...
Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberal majority of staging a ‘coup’
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/29/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/29/2023 6 a.m.
Students chat in a cafeteria.
Managing back-to-school stress