Seasonable for the final days of August before heat and humidity ramp up over Labor Day Weekend

Sunshine mixed with clouds throughout the day as an upper trough passed overhead with a weak cold front also sliding to the south. Despite breezy northerly flow, temperatures were able to make it around average in the upper 70s and low 80s. High pressure will build into the state tonight with clear skies and light winds from the east-northeast. Dry air will also remain in place, allowing for radiational cooling as lows dip into the 40s for most locations. Sunny skies will prevail tomorrow as our high remains over the region. Temperatures will be seasonable once again in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

High pressure drifts over Wisconsin with sunny and seasonable weather (WEAU)

On Thursday, winds will shift out of the south and southeast behind departing high pressure, turning breezy as sunshine continues with highs in the low 80s. Meanwhile, September will be welcomed with the start of a heatwave on Friday as an upper-level ridge begins to re-develop over the Central United States. Winds will also ramp up from the south-southwest as temperatures climb up around 90 to kick off Meteorological Fall. If you’re making plans for Labor Day Weekend, you’ll want to include things to stay cool as hot and humid conditions continue with highs climbing through the 90s. A front will be in the area, but our weather looks to stay dry with sunshine and some clouds, especially Saturday. The hottest days appear to be Sunday and Labor Day on Monday when the axis of the heat ridge slides overhead. Both days will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, which will put Eau Claire and La Crosse in record territory. There won’t be much relief at night as humidity sticks around with overnight lows forecast to be in the 70s. While most of the forecast is dry, we do have isolated chances for showers and storms next Tuesday as a cold front becomes situated to the west.

