Sparta man sentenced in overdose death case

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man charged after an overdose death in the city on July 16, 2022, is sentenced.

Court records show 35-year-old Robert Dockerty is sentenced to two years in prison and three years extended supervision with conditions with 338 days sentence credit.

The court found Dockerty guilty of a charge of manufacture/deliver heroin (<3g). A charge of 1st degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs was dismissed and read in.

In documents filed with the charges, Dockerty is alleged to have given heroin to 41-year-old Wes Augustynowicz, who was found dead on July 17 at a Sparta motel of an apparent drug overdose. In an interview with law enforcement, Dockerty said that he was delivering the drugs for a man who didn’t have a vehicle to do it himself. He also told law enforcement that he had taken some of the drugs himself and said they were “really strong.” Dockerty said that he didn’t sell drugs and never has, but said he uses them.

