State representatives work to update UW La Crosse science hall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - state representatives from five different cities visited Cowley hall on UW La Crosse’s campus to discuss the second phase of the Prairie Springs Science Center project.

State representative, Jodi Emerson says that the reps are excited to help the university with the project.

“A lot of us are the members of the colleges and universities committee. And so it’s always good to get out and talk to the people who are doing the programing, knowing the problems, knowing the successes. And there’s a lot of both here in La Crosse with the tech school and with the four year campus,” says Emerson.

She also says that an updated science center is a big need for the campus’s science department.

“I think of the equipment that I had when I was in college, 30 plus years ago, is completely different than what they need right now. Even people who went to school ten or 15 years ago,” said Emerson. “Science is one of our fastest changing courses and we need to keep up on top of that. Having those science halls updated. New equipment in there is really important for turning out the workers of tomorrow.”

Julie Ahearn, the mathematics and statistics academic department associate says that Cowley hall has been in need of rebuilding for quite some time.

“It’s outdated. It is the windows. We can’t even open the windows. If you want any fresh air, it leaks. So when it rains heavily, the water comes in. I have to call custodial services with mops to come and clean the building. It’s embarrassing from that standpoint,” said Ahearn.

Phase one of the proposal was done back in 2018, and the representatives hope that phase 2 will begin soon.

Phase two of the proposal calls for the demolition and replacement of Cowley hall, which was built back in 1965 and updated in 1970.

Governor Evers included funding for the project in his initial budget proposal earlier this year, but it was taken out by the joint finance committee.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.