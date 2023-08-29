Wisconsin men’s hockey sets season schedule

The next era of Badger hockey officially begins on Oct. 7-8 when Augustana visits for its first two games in program history.(Northern News Now)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 75th season of Wisconsin men’s hockey is ready to kick-off with the release of the 2023-24 schedule from the Big Ten Conference office on Monday.

Wisconsin’s 36-game, regular-season slate includes 18 home games, and features eight contests against 2023 NCAA Frozen Four participants and 18 games against 2023 NCAA Tournament teams.

Fourteen of the Badger’s 18 home games will take place after Thanksgiving, and just one non-conference series at the Kohl Center over the semester break.

The next era of Badger hockey officially begins on Oct. 7-8 when Augustana visits for its first two games in program history.

Information on times and promotions are still to come.

For a full schedule, visit the UW Badgers website. Click here to purchase season tickets.

