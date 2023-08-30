Back to School: ECASD staff members embark on staff orientation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Back-to-school season is here and the Eau Claire Area School District is preparing to welcome new students and new staff members.

Around 160 new staff members boarded school buses on Wednesday, August 16 to prepare for their first day of school at the ECASD.

“When I was getting on the buses it was like the first day of kindergarten all over again,” new teacher, Kaleb Rudebusch, said. “Just kinda putting myself in their shoes. It was really cool to have that experience.”

On the orientation tour staff members were able to stop by places such as the district office, Oakwood Mall, and Carson Park to learn about their district and the Eau Claire community. For some, it was a completely new experience. Ezra Biesterveld will be taking on the role of Assistant Cook at South Middle School.

“I was an accountant for about five years and definitely needed a change,” Biesterveld said. “So, I came to the Eau Claire School District’s web page and I was like hey let’s do that.”

For others, it is something they have been preparing for. Rudebusch is a recent University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire graduate, who knew he wanted to be a teacher. It will be his first year at South Middle School and North Star Middle School as a French Teacher.

“I love working with children,” Rudebusch said. “I love seeing them have their little victories. That’s such a really rewarding thing for me. It’s so cool to see them achieve.”

Despite coming from different backgrounds and having different experiences many staff members said the most beneficial part of the orientation was getting to connect with their co-workers. As for their new students, they want them to know they will be there for them this upcoming school year.

Students at the ECASD will get to meet their teachers on their first day of school, which for most is coming up on Friday, Sep. 1.

