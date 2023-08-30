The Blugold Marching Band is back for the season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While you may not have seen them or heard them so far this season, the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Marching Band (BMB) is back for the year, gearing up for their first performance.

Band camp is underway this week for the BMB. From learning the steps to playing the notes, the group is getting ready for another year of performances.

“We’ve been making a lot of very fast progress and we’ve been moving at a much better pace than we even anticipated coming into it,” Leyiraban Gininwa, the head drum major, said. “I think we’re in a very good spot.”

For more than 20 years, the BMB has been performing in the Chippewa Valley and once again the BMB is back in town.

“We’ve been working all day here to figure out our drill and coordinate positions on the field so they know where to go,” David Lofy, UW-Eau Claire’s Assistant Director of Athletic Bands said. “Pretty soon we’ll pick up instruments and play the music to go along with the drill that you’re seeing. So, that’s what you’re observing is them essentially learning the field. So that’s what you’ll see at Blugold games.”

With their first performance already this weekend, band members said they’re feeling confident and can’t wait to perform for the Blugold fans.

“Some days are easier than others. You know, it’s a lot of hard work which is really good and the payoff comes when we see the emotion on the audiences’ faces,” Gininwa said.

“I’ve been looking to this all summer long just because the atmosphere is so great and the energy,” Mary Thao, the clarinet section leader said. “It’s so fun and it’s never a bad time.”

“We love being a point of pride and joy for this community,” Lofy said. “So, you know, we’re excited again to present this show to them.”

Those involved are determined to keep the high bar of the BMB alive.

“We certainly want to be bigger, louder and better,” Lofy said. “We often say that, you know, the BMB continues to increase in size. We, of course, want the volume to continue to increase as well.”

Thao said she is happy to be back and has enjoyed her time in the band so far.

“You’re a part of a family now, once you join the band,” Thao said. “There’s always a place for you here.”

The BMB’s first performance is September 1 at the UW-Eau Claire football game against Concordia-Moorehead. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. at Carson Park.

