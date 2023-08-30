Eau Claire Man Charged with Gun Crime

MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY TIMOTHY M. O’SHEA WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN PRESS RELEASE) - Nathaniel R. Larson, 25, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on July 11, 2023, Larson possessed a loaded 9mm handgun.

If convicted, Larson faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department, West Central Drug Task Force, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is handling the prosecution.

The Thoreson, Banks, & Larson indictments have been brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime. The PSN approach emphasizes coordination between state and federal prosecutors and all levels of law enforcement to address gun crime, especially felons illegally possessing firearms and ammunition and violent and drug crimes that involve the use of firearms.

