Health experts bring attention to the opioid epidemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day, and local health experts are bringing attention to the opioid epidemic.

Since 2020, opioid deaths continue to increase. Last year, there were over 100,000 overdose deaths across the U.S. and over 1,400 in Wis.

The Chippewa Valley is no stranger to the opioid epidemic. Last year, in Eau Claire County there were 11 overdose deaths.

Dr. Kaupilla with Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire says the presence of Fentanyl is the driving factor in this increase, and he recommends having Narcan available to help prevent an overdose.

“Anybody who has an opioid use disorder or is using those types of drugs should have it. Their family members should have it. Loved ones should have it. Or if you work in a place or in an occupation where they might be... where you may encounter people who may overdose,” Dr. Kaupilla said.

Narcan is expected to hit the shelves sometime next week. The FDA approved Narcan as an over-the-counter drug in March.

A vending machine at the Eau Claire County Jail has Narcan and fentanyl test strips available for anyone in the community to use.

