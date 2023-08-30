Hy-Vee now offering flu shots

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WEAU) - Hy-Vee, Inc. is announcing that the flu vaccine is now available inside its more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.

Hy-Vee says there is no appointment or prescription necessary.

According to Hy-Vee, patients can visit their local pharmacy to receive their flu shot. Hy-Vee says patients can also schedule their flu vaccination and complete their vaccine consent form in advance online HERE.

Additional information is available on Hy-Vee’s website HERE.

