Independence man charged following fatal crash in Trempealeau County

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Independence, Wis. man is charged following a fatal crash in Trempealeau County.

A criminal complaint shows 25-year-old Gavin Becker is facing charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and obstructing an officer.

According to initial information of the crash from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 17, 2023, around 8:01 a.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on US Highway 53-54-93, about .3 miles west of US Highway 54.

The Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel arrived and removed people from the vehicle. Investigation shows a truck was traveling east and crossed the center line, hitting an SUV head on. The adult driver of the SUV died due to the injuries they suffered.

According to the criminal complaint, there was also a 1-year-old passenger in the SUV. The 1-year-old may have suffered some scratches but otherwise was not reported to be hurt.

The driver of the SUV was identified by the Sheriff’s Office as 64-year-old Jeannie Furlin of Trempealeau.

The driver of the truck was identified to be Becker.

The complaint says Becker told a deputy that before the crash, the steering wheel of his truck had “locked up.” After Becker was told by another deputy that there was no indication of a mechanical failure on the truck prior to the crash, Becker told that deputy that he had been using his cell phone at the time of the crash. Becker told that deputy that he was distracted as a result of looking at his phone.

Court records show a court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2023.

