Independence man charged following fatal crash in Trempealeau County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Independence, Wis. man is charged following a fatal crash in Trempealeau County.

A criminal complaint shows 25-year-old Gavin Becker is facing charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and obstructing an officer.

According to initial information of the crash from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 17, 2023, around 8:01 a.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on US Highway 53-54-93, about .3 miles west of US Highway 54.

The Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel arrived and removed people from the vehicle. Investigation shows a truck was traveling east and crossed the center line, hitting an SUV head on. The adult driver of the SUV died due to the injuries they suffered.

According to the criminal complaint, there was also a 1-year-old passenger in the SUV. The 1-year-old may have suffered some scratches but otherwise was not reported to be hurt.

The driver of the SUV was identified by the Sheriff’s Office as 64-year-old Jeannie Furlin of Trempealeau.

The driver of the truck was identified to be Becker.

The complaint says Becker told a deputy that before the crash, the steering wheel of his truck had “locked up.” After Becker was told by another deputy that there was no indication of a mechanical failure on the truck prior to the crash, Becker told that deputy that he had been using his cell phone at the time of the crash. Becker told that deputy that he was distracted as a result of looking at his phone.

Court records show a court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Leinenkugel’s strike comes to an end
Body camera video shows the moments after Milwaukee County Deputy Adriean Williams came in...
Deputy says he experienced symptoms after fentanyl exposure; health experts say that’s unlikely
Michael Jones
Driver taken into custody in Juneau County, accused of stealing semi-truck
According to the Sheriff’s Office, teams conducted a search and on the morning of Aug. 28,...
Boater found dead in Sawyer County
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
HSHS, Prevea give system outage update

Latest News

Brad Pfaff
Pfaff seeking re-election in Wisconsin’s 32nd State Senate District
"We no longer see high school graduation as the finish line but we are looking at it as the...
Altoona School District superintendent looking forward to the new school year
New staff members chat on a school bus while touring the city of Eau Claire.
Back to School: ECASD staff members embark on staff orientation
Back to School: Altoona School District (Interview)
Back to School: Altoona School District (Interview)