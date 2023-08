CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - The 17th Annual Cameron Bluegrass Festival is happening September 8-11 at the Pioneer Village Museum in Cameron.

The event features toe-tapping music, bluegrass jammin’, workshops, vendors, food, fellowship, and fun.

Gate fees: Fri. $10 • Sat. $20 • Sun. $15

$5 for children aged 5-12 • 4 and under are free

$35 for weekend pass

