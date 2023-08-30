Interview: Walk to End Alzheimer’s September 23

By Judy Clark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Eau Claire September 23 on UW-Eau Claire’s lower campus.

News Release: The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Chippewa Valley residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on September 23, 2023 at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony at 9:40 a.m. immediately followed by the Walk at 10:00 a.m. There will be activities including a Caregiver sanctuary with provide nutrition teas, special giveaways for caregivers, and a therapy dog to visit with. Our community mission tent will have information from local providers and businesses to provide resources and information. The kids zone will have a variety of activities with fun games and prizes for kids of all ages. Walkers will also enjoy a DJ with music and a Silent Auction featuring raffle baskets from local businesses.

In this new era with Alzheimer’s treatments advancing, walkers are fighting for a different future for families facing Alzheimer’s and other dementia. They walk in honor of loved ones impacted by the disease and future generations. The walk begins with a poignant Promise Garden ceremony where walkers hold a colored flower representing their personal connection to the cause. They may have lost someone (purple), be fighting the disease (blue), a caregiver (yellow), or an advocate for the cause (orange).

ow to Register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Chippewa Valley To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/chippewavalley OR reach out to your local walk Manager Jamie at jrlis@alz.org or 715-861- 6175. Pre-Registration is encouraged.

