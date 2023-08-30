Keith Kutska walks out of prison 31 years after Tom Monfils’s murder

Kutska was the last of the “Monfils Six” to get parole
Keith Kutska
Keith Kutska(Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections)
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The last of six men sent to prison for a Green Bay murder three decades ago is free on parole.

Online records show Keith Kutska was released from the prison in Prairie du Chien Wednesday morning.

Keith Kutska and five coworkers were convicted in 1995 of being party to the murder Tom Monfils at a paper mill in 1992. They were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. All six claimed to be innocent after Monfils’s body was found in a pulp vat with a weight tied around his neck, after Monfils tipped off police Kutska stole from the mill.

Kutska is now 72 years old.

The state parole board said it granted Kutska parole after considering his exceptional behavior in prison and how many years he’s served for the crime, along with other factors. The trial judge supported his release. He’d been denied parole before, as recently as last year.

His co-defendants served 6 to 24 years in prison:

  • 2001: Michael Piaskowski’s conviction is overturned on appeal due to lack of evidence
  • 2017: Dale Basten paroled due to failing health
  • 2018: Michael Hirn paroled
  • 2019: Michael Johnson and Rey Moore paroled

