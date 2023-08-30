La Crosse Man Charged with Illegally Possessing Firearm

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY TIMOTHY M. O’SHEA WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN PRESS RELEASE) - Briante C. Banks, 30, La Crosse, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that on May 2, 2023, he possessed a loaded 9mm handgun.

If convicted, Banks faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is handling the prosecution.

