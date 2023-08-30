La Crosse Man Charged with Possessing Methamphetamine for Distribution & Gun Crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY TIMOTHY M. O’SHEA WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN PRESS RELEASE) - Benjamin W. Thoreson, 42, La Crosse, Wisconsin, is charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin of that drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on August 2, 2023, Thoreson possessed methamphetamine for distribution and two loaded handguns.

If convicted, Thoreson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the methamphetamine charge and a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of life on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of that drug trafficking crime. Federal law requires that any penalty imposed for the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed. The charge of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition has a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. The charges against Thoreson are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is handling the prosecution.

