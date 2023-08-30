National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other items Thursday for "Circle K Day."(Pexels)
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other items Thursday for "Circle K Day."(Pexels)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Circle K locations across the U.S. will be offering 30 cents off per gallon of gas and other specials Thursday, the company said.

It announced on its website that customers at thousands of its locations can get the fuel discount between 4-7 p.m. local time as part of the “Circle K Day” promotion.

Due to Hurricane Idalia, stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are not participating but would have the day rescheduled, Circle K said.

A 50% off special is scheduled between 6 a.m.-4 p.m. on dispensed drinks and prepared food. Circle K also said car washes would be 50% off starting at 6 a.m., and electric vehicle charging would be half off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can search for locations near them on the online store locator.

