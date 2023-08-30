Chippewa Valley Museum offers new book

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum has a new book available.

The book, authored by Jodi Kiffmeyer and Diana Peterson, is titled “Reflections of Eau Claire: 1873-1998.”

According to the Museum, “Reflections of Eau Claire: 1873-1998″ curates Eau Claire’s story using some of the “most iconic and important” images found in the museum’s collections.

The Museum says the book is available for sale on the Chippewa Valley Museum online store, at the Chippewa Valley Museum gift shop, and at The Local Store.

