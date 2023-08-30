A nice finish to August as September is welcomed with building heat

High pressure over the state gave way to picture-perfect weather today as sunshine prevailed with temperatures staying a few degrees below average in the 70s. Clear skies will carry through tonight, allowing for an opportunity to view the Super Blue Moon as it reaches its peak at 8:36pm CDT. If you miss out, you’ll have to wait until January of 2037 for the next one to occur! Once again, light winds and dry air will help temperatures cool into 40s and low 50s. The month of August will wrap up with pleasant weather tomorrow as high pressure drifts over the Great Lakes Region. Sunny skies are expected with a breezy from the south-southeast as temperatures warm into the low 80s. It’ll be a great day to accomplish some yard work as a heat wave looks to arrive, just in time for the holiday weekend.

High pressure slides east with sunshine to round out August Thursday (WEAU)

On Friday, south and southwest winds will ramp up as another heat ridge starts to become re-established over the Central United States. The weather will remain dry, but highs will climb above average in the upper 80s. Labor Day weekend will feature another round of hot temperatures as our ridge axis begins to move over the Upper Midwest with southwest flow sticking around. While the Chippewa Valley is forecast to reach the low 90s Saturday, we’ll be flirting with record territory on Sunday and Monday for the holiday as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 90s. Meanwhile, some of our southern counties may reach up to the century mark. Dew points will also rise through the 60s over the weekend, leading to the return of humidity as heat indexes could make it feel like we’re near 100. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. A front will be in the area Saturday, leading to extra clouds with a stray shower not being ruled out. Otherwise, sunshine will be quick to return through early next week with isolated rain chances in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front works in from the west. There are some uncertainties around the timing of this boundary, so we’ll fine-tune things in the coming days.

