Pfaff seeking re-election in Wisconsin’s 32nd State Senate District

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - State Senator Brad Pfaff is announcing he is seeking re-election in Wisconsin’s 32nd State Senate District.

Pfaff released the statement below:

“Serving the people of this district is an honor and a privilege and I’m fortunate to be able to fight for our shared values and represent this wonderful place my family calls home. I came to Madison with a willingness to work with anyone, regardless of party, to get things done for the people of Wisconsin.

“Next year brings the potential for real change coming to Madison and with that change, we must continue to build a better tomorrow for Wisconsin. We can strengthen our economy and invest in family farmers and small businesses. We will fight like hell to restore reproductive freedom for women in our state. We can provide affordable healthcare to more people, and we can help working families and expand our workforce by making childcare more accessible and affordable.

“I’ve got deep roots here in western Wisconsin and I work to be a good neighbor. I look forward to continuing to be that good neighbor for the people I represent in the Wisconsin State Senate.”

