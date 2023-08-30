SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 29th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Coming off their big overtime win against La Crosse Logan last week, the Eau Claire North Huskies make their first preparations for crosstown rival Eau Claire Memorial.

Plus, Eau Claire Regis and St. Croix Central face off, while Elk Mound battles Cumberland in prep volleyball at the Elk Mound Quad.

Also, a plethora of prep cross-country athletes compete at the Loyal-Greenwood Meet.

Finally, Eau Claire North hosts Superior in prep boys soccer.

