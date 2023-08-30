SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 29th

By JD Danielson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Coming off their big overtime win against La Crosse Logan last week, the Eau Claire North Huskies make their first preparations for crosstown rival Eau Claire Memorial.

Plus, Eau Claire Regis and St. Croix Central face off, while Elk Mound battles Cumberland in prep volleyball at the Elk Mound Quad.

Also, a plethora of prep cross-country athletes compete at the Loyal-Greenwood Meet.

Finally, Eau Claire North hosts Superior in prep boys soccer.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco
Costco sets opening date
Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s coming to Eau Claire
According to the Sheriff’s Office, teams conducted a search and on the morning of Aug. 28,...
Boater found dead in Sawyer County
Pierce County UTV crash
Woman hurt after UTV crash in Pierce County
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
HSHS, Prevea experiencing system outages

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
Green Bay Packers running back Nate McCrary (46) celebrates scoring a touchdown during a...
Packers announce initial 53-man roster
UW-Eau Claire volleyball is ready to begin their season on Friday.
SportScene 13 for Monday, August 28th
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday