Two Vernon County Residents Charged with Drug Crimes Involving Methamphetamine & Fentanyl

MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY TIMOTHY M. O’SHEA WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN PRESS RELEASE) - Stanley J. Holte, 33, and Julia A. Lloyd, 40, both of Coon Valley, Wisconsin, are charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. The indictment alleges that the amount of methamphetamine involved in the conspiracy is 500 grams or more. The indictment further alleges that the conspiracy operated from February through June 2023.

Holte and Lloyd also are charged with maintaining a drug house for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl, specifically a place in Coon Valley. The indictment also charges that on June 12, 2023, Holte and Lloyd possessed 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of $58,104 in U.S. currency alleged to be proceeds of the drug conspiracy.

If convicted, Holte and Lloyd face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on the two charges alleging 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. The charge of maintaining a drug house has a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. The charges against Holte and Lloyd are the result of an investigation by the Vernon and La Crosse County Sheriffs’ Offices, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Campbell, La Crosse, and Onalaska Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson is handling the prosecution.

