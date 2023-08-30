UPDATE: Red Cross Response to Hurricane Idalia

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AMERICAN RED CROSS PRESS RELEASE) - Hundreds of American Red Cross disaster responders are supporting people after Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified before making landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm with destructive winds and an extremely dangerous storm surge. The Red Cross of Wisconsin has eight volunteers who have deployed or are getting ready to deploy to Florida to help out in the relief efforts. One of those volunteers is from Southeast WI. If we know of any additional volunteers that will be deploying from the area and they’ve indicated they are comfortable speaking to the media, we’ll reach out. Please note, our volunteers cannot do interviews once they’re on the ground in Florida. They are working extremely hard to comfort and assist those that have been affected.

Hundreds of American Red Cross disaster responders are supporting people after Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified before making landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm with destructive winds and an extremely dangerous storm surge.

Our top priority is providing comfort, support and relief services to people in the path of this storm.

Tuesday night, almost 5,000 people found a safe place to stay in 111 evacuation shelters across Florida. Of these, the Red Cross is directly managing 17 shelters with some 560 residents.

Anyone who needs a safe place to go can find information on redcross.org , the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). You can also check with local officials and monitor local news for information on where to find emergency shelter. In Florida, visit floridadisaster.org

Idalia has forced the cancellation of more than a dozen blood drives and donation centers, resulting in hundreds of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. The need for blood is constant, and the Red Cross is already experiencing a concerning shortfall in donations.

You can help by making a financial donation or by scheduling a blood donation. Those in unaffected areas are urged to give blood for patients in need. Financial contributions to Hurricane Idalia enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. To make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood, visit redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) today.

In Georgia, one shelter was opened Tuesday night. We anticipate this number will increase throughout the day as the storm moves north.

In advance of Idalia, the Red Cross mobilized more than 500 disaster responders to help, along with45 specialty response vehicles and truckloads of supplies. This includes technology equipment, some 100,000 ready-to-eat meals and enough shelter supplies to support 20,000 individuals. Additional volunteers and emergency supplies are on standby in case they are needed.

We are working closely with our partners and local officials to ensure help is available when and where people need it most.

When it is safe to do so, Red Cross disaster responders will begin damage assessment and support partners as evacuation centers transition to congregate shelters.

The Red Cross also stocked hospitals in the Florida Panhandle with additional blood products to ensure they are able to keep adequate inventory on the shelves if transportation routes are impacted. In addition, the Red Cross pre-positioned blood products in other areas of the Southeast in advance of the storm and stands ready to provide additional blood products if hospitals need support.

As Idalia heads to Georgia and the Carolinas, we are preparing to respond if necessary and getting disaster workers and supplies ready to deploy as needed.

Even as we respond to Idalia, the Red Cross remains on the ground helping communities recover from the deadliest wildfires of the last century in Hawaii, among other disasters across the country.

We encourage people who plan to stay in a shelter or evacuation center to bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, other comfort items and important documents. Don’t forget to bring any special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, or for family members who have unique needs.

Red Cross shelters are open to everyone in need, regardless of race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or citizenship status. All disaster assistance is free.

We don’t require people to show any kind of identification to enter a shelter — just their name and where they were living before the disaster.

Download the free Emergency app for instant access to full weather alerts, help preparing for emergency situations and locations of open Red Cross shelters. Content can be viewed in English or Spanish and is accessible for people with disabilities. Red Cross apps are available in the app store as well as on redcross.org/apps

