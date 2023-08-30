UW-La Crosse Chancellor announces plans to step down, transition to faculty role

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow is announcing his intention to step down at the end of the year and transition into a faculty role at the university.

According to UW-La Crosse, Gow is the longest-serving active chancellor in the UW System and the second-longest-serving chancellor in school history.

Additional information is on the University’s website HERE.

Below is a statement from UW System Board of Regents President Karen Walsh:

“As our longest-tenured chancellor, Joe Gow has left a lasting imprint on UW-La Crosse, the UW System, and the state of Wisconsin. Chancellor Gow has helped create a vibrant, thriving university known for academic excellence, faculty expertise, and student support. It’s a top choice for students from around the Midwest, and the Board of Regents is profoundly grateful for Joe’s leadership.”

UW System President Jay Rothman:

“When Chancellor Gow steps down next year, he will be leaving UW-La Crosse much better off than it was when he arrived. This is a hallmark of excellent stewardship. He has provided a steady hand through challenging times and met the moment when we needed him. I have appreciated his advice and counsel. I am also grateful that he has agreed to serve in the chancellor role for the full academic year, which positions us for a seamless transition as we seek a new leader for the university.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.