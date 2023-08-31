Almena man accused of possessing child pornography

Charles Lambert
Charles Lambert(COURTESY: BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Almena man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows Charles Lambert is facing 14 charges of possession of child pornography.

The complaint says authorities received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading of suspected child pornography.

According to the complaint, the phone number in connection with the CyberTip was traced back to Lambert. Authorities made contact with Lambert, and Lambert confirmed his phone number was the same as the phone number that matched the CyberTip. Lambert said he viewed child pornography about two to three times per week, including sometimes more or less per week.

The complaint goes on to say Lambert said he sometimes saved the child pornography on his cell phone. Lambert said there were possibly 100 images of child pornography on his phone.

According to the complaint, Lambert said the range of child pornography he viewed was from pre-teen, which he indicated was between 12 and 13 years old.

Court records show a $5,000.00 cash bond is set for Lambert, and a court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 13, 2023.

