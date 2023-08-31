Back to School: Blugold Football prepares to start season with new head coach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With fall fast approaching football season is nearly in full swing, and as a new school year at UW-Eau Claire begins so does a new era for the Blugold Football team.

Blugolds will be kicking off their football season on Saturday, Sep. 2 against the Concordia Moorhead Cobbers in Carson Park at 1:10 p.m. They will be led into the season with a new head coach, Rob Erickson.

Erickson said he is excited to step into his first head coaching role and said the mantra he has brought to the team is the idea of facing a faceless opponent.

“Big believer in believe in the process of being the best football team we can be,” Erickson said. " ‘Did we get better today’ is always our slogan as we get off the practice field. If we keep everything centered on ourselves, what we can do, and what we can control then we will be the best football team we can be.”

Erickson said the team still prepares for the opponent they will be facing, but he wants the players to focus on reaching their highest potential by ensuring they hit the fundamentals hard and by coming together as a team.

If you can not make it to the first game on Saturday you can catch it on our channel WEAU 13.2.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.