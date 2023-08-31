Back to School: ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson talks about new academic year

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 11,000 students will walk through the doors at Eau Claire Area Schools on Friday, September 1. ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson spoke with Hello Wisconsin’s Bob Gallaher Thursday morning to talk about the new academic year. Among the topics discussed was the work that began this summer on the successful 2022 Capital Referendum.

In Johnson’s Back to School newsletter sent to families, ECASD staff took valuable time this summer to attend professional development. Sessions included a district-wide Grading and Reporting Team series; development and learning about equity, diversity, and inclusion; and critical curriculum, standards, and data analysis to promote student growth and overall achievement. Plus, more than 6,000 students participated in summer programs this year. It was wonderful to see them so engaged with our staff and each other in such a wide variety of activities.

