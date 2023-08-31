Back to School: Brad Ceranski takes over as Fall Creek Schools superintendent

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time in more than a decade, there is new leadership in the Fall Creek School District. After spending the past seven years as the Crickets’ principal and athletic director, Brad Ceranski takes over as superintendent.

“It’s been a real smooth transition, it’s been great to be here in Fall Creek the past seven years. A great community, a great staff, a talented group of administrators on our staff, so just moving into a different role, great teamwork. So we’re just solving problems and doing things together trying to make the experience here at Fall Creek for our students the best experience it can be,” says Ceranski.

Ceranski replaces Joe Sanfelippo who resigned at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

