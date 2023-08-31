Children’s museum offering ‘Pay As You Can’ admission this weekend

“Pay As You Can” is for daily admission and guests choose whatever price they can afford.
“Pay As You Can” is for daily admission and guests choose whatever price they can afford.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The predicted weekend heat wave has the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire opening its doors with “pay as you can” admission.

Museum CEO Michael McHorney says it can be difficult and stressful to stay cooped up inside, and they hope parents use this opportunity to learn with their children.

“Pay As You Can” is for daily admission and guests choose whatever price they can afford.

It runs Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, through Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Independence man charged following fatal crash in Trempealeau County
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Keith Kutska
Keith Kutska walks out of prison 31 years after Tom Monfils’s murder
MGN
Eau Claire Man Charged with Gun Crime
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Leinenkugel’s strike comes to an end

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/31/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/31/23)
Eau Claire County emblem
‘Eau Claire County Clean Sweep’ to take place Sept. 16
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra Concert (8/31/23)
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra Concert (8/31/23)
Charles Lambert
Almena man accused of possessing child pornography