Children’s museum offering ‘Pay As You Can’ admission this weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The predicted weekend heat wave has the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire opening its doors with “pay as you can” admission.

Museum CEO Michael McHorney says it can be difficult and stressful to stay cooped up inside, and they hope parents use this opportunity to learn with their children.

“Pay As You Can” is for daily admission and guests choose whatever price they can afford.

It runs Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, through Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

