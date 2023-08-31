CVPC celebrates reopening of pickleball courts

Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club holds ribbon cutting
Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club holds ribbon cutting(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning for newly restored pickleball courts in Eau Claire.

CVPC was joined by Steve Plaza from the City of Eau Claire to celebrate the resurfacing of six pickleball courts at McDonough Park.

The $37,000 project was 100% funded through generous donations of CVPC members.

Greg Helgeson, President of Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club, says the completion of this project is right on time.

“We’re very excited about being able to reopen these courts with a new surface, a new playable surface. It’s very timely because we’re hosting what’s called our Pickleball Palooza Tournament September 8th and 9th so it’s going to be great to be playing that tournament on restored courts,” Helgeson said.

Helgeson says there are currently 470 members of the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club. The Club plays at a variety of locations both outside and indoors throughout the year.

If you’re interested in joining, a membership is $25 a year.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Independence man charged following fatal crash in Trempealeau County
Keith Kutska
Keith Kutska walks out of prison 31 years after Tom Monfils’s murder
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
MGN
Eau Claire Man Charged with Gun Crime
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Leinenkugel’s strike comes to an end

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/31/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/31/23)
Wildlife officials strongly encourage hunters to have their deer tested for chronic wasting...
DATCP: Washburn County deer farm confirmed with CWD
"It's been a real smooth transition, it's been great to be here in Fall Creek the past seven...
Back to School: Brad Ceranski takes over as Fall Creek Schools superintendent
The new Blugold Football Head Coach, Rob Erickson, prepares for the 2023 football season.
Back to School: Blugold Football prepares to start season with new head coach