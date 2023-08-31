CVPC celebrates reopening of pickleball courts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning for newly restored pickleball courts in Eau Claire.

CVPC was joined by Steve Plaza from the City of Eau Claire to celebrate the resurfacing of six pickleball courts at McDonough Park.

The $37,000 project was 100% funded through generous donations of CVPC members.

Greg Helgeson, President of Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club, says the completion of this project is right on time.

“We’re very excited about being able to reopen these courts with a new surface, a new playable surface. It’s very timely because we’re hosting what’s called our Pickleball Palooza Tournament September 8th and 9th so it’s going to be great to be playing that tournament on restored courts,” Helgeson said.

Helgeson says there are currently 470 members of the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club. The Club plays at a variety of locations both outside and indoors throughout the year.

If you’re interested in joining, a membership is $25 a year.

