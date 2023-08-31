DATCP: Washburn County deer farm confirmed with CWD

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is confirming that a Washburn County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The DATCP says the positive result came from a 3-year-old doe.

According to the DATCP, the 150-acre farm has been placed under quarantine, where it will remain while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

Additional information is available on the DATCP’s website, HERE.

