DATCP: Washburn County deer farm confirmed with CWD

Wildlife officials strongly encourage hunters to have their deer tested for chronic wasting...
Wildlife officials strongly encourage hunters to have their deer tested for chronic wasting disease(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is confirming that a Washburn County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The DATCP says the positive result came from a 3-year-old doe.

According to the DATCP, the 150-acre farm has been placed under quarantine, where it will remain while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

Additional information is available on the DATCP’s website, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Independence man charged following fatal crash in Trempealeau County
Keith Kutska
Keith Kutska walks out of prison 31 years after Tom Monfils’s murder
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
MGN
Eau Claire Man Charged with Gun Crime
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Leinenkugel’s strike comes to an end

Latest News

Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club holds ribbon cutting
CVPC celebrates reopening of pickleball courts
"It's been a real smooth transition, it's been great to be here in Fall Creek the past seven...
Back to School: Brad Ceranski takes over as Fall Creek Schools superintendent
The new Blugold Football Head Coach, Rob Erickson, prepares for the 2023 football season.
Back to School: Blugold Football prepares to start season with new head coach
Blugold Football Kicks Off Season with New Head Coach (2)
Blugold Football Kicks Off Season with New Head Coach (2)