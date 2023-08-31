‘Eau Claire County Clean Sweep’ to take place Sept. 16

Eau Claire County emblem
Eau Claire County emblem(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is partnering with WRR Environmental to host an “Eau Claire County Clean Sweep” event.

According to information from Eau Claire County, the event is an opportunity for residents to dispose of their household hazardous waste such as paint, oil, gasoline, oil filters, lightbulbs, and more.

Eau Claire County says the event is scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The location of the event is 5200 Ryder Road, Eau Claire.

Eau Claire County provides this pricing list:

Free to Dispose of:

  • Oil based paints
  • Thinners/Strippers
  • Stains/Varnish
  • Corrosives
  • Solvents
  • Cleaners/Polishes
  • Old Fuel
  • Used oil and filters
  • Antifreeze
  • Aerosol Cans

Accepted for a fee:

  • Latex Paint ($4/gallon)
  • Light bulbs (varies by type/size)
  • 20 lb. propane cylinders *Rusted cylinders not accepted* ($10)

Items NOT accepted:

  • Electronics and batteries (take to First Choice Computer Recycling)
  • Biological and infectious wastes
  • Radioactive materials
  • Pesticides and fertilizers
  • Pool Chemicals
  • Pressurized cylinders other than propane cylinders (1 lb and 20 lb) and fire extinguishers
  • Explosive and shock sensitive materials
  • Commercial, industrial, institutional, and agricultural generated wastes

According to Eau Claire County, questions about whether a specific product is accepted should be directed to WRR Environmental at (715)834-9624.

Additional information is available HERE.

