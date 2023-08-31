Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market vendors cope with summer drought

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a tough growing season for local farmers.

Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market manager, Diedra Barrickman, said there’s been less vendors at the farmers market on Thursdays this year.

“We started out in the spring and it was pretty cold. So a lot of things couldn’t get planted until a little later. So that already gave a late start. And then, of course, there’s been a couple of times through the summer where there’s been a lot of drought, not much rain, and so it’s really slowed things down,” Barrickman said.

What started out rough, got even worse as the heat killed a lot of planted seeds.

“Not much this year because it’s very dry and they’re tried to grow and then they won’t grow,” local vendor, Ka Channg, said.

“Some of their seeds wouldn’t sprout. So it has made a big difference, I think with the when it was ready and the quantity that they have,” Barrickman said.

The only exception, farmers who are able to irrigate their crops.

“We invested in the irrigation system quite a few years ago and it’s really paid off to maintain consistency. Have a product all the time and it’s really been critical this year especially,” Dan Sam, with Sam’s produce, said.

Barrickman said that’s something the majority of small farmers can’t do.

“Most of our vendors that grow things depend on the rain. They don’t have irrigation or anything. So they’re, you know, weather dependent on everything. They’re having a hard time keeping some of their plants even alive,” Barrickman said.

“We just wait until rain,” Channg said.

With the lack of rain, what manager to survive wasn’t nearly as much as most famers hoped for. Channg said that’s why customers are having to pay more for produce this year.

“This year, everything is a little higher for the customer,” Channg said.

While some damage has been done, farmers still agree it would be nice to see some rain.

Barrickman said the best way to support local farmers through this drought is by stopping at the market to buy some produce or flowers.

The Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market is in Phoenix Park on Wednesdays (7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.), Thursdays (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.), and Saturdays (7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.) until October.

