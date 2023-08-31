FBI releases new age-progressed images of Sterling Hall bombing suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two new images show what the one man who is still wanted in connection with the bombing at Sterling Hall, on the University of Wisconsin campus, over 50 years ago looks like today.

On Thursday, the FBI released two age-progressed photos of Leo Frederick Burt, who is a suspect in the Aug. 24, 1970, bombing that, at the time, was the largest act of domestic terrorism on U.S. soil. A 33-year-old researcher died in the blast and subsequent fire, and four more people were injured.

Burt is one of four men charged in the bombing and the only one who has not been captured and convicted.

Age-progressed images of Leo Frederick Burt, released by the FBI, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Released by the FBI)

The FBI also offered a reward of up to $150,000 for any information that leads to Burt’s arrest. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684 or to leave a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, adding that any information can be given anonymously.

Photograph of Leo Frederick Burt taken in 1969. (Released by the FBI)

