Heat ramps up through Labor Day Weekend with record territory being reached

Seasonable weather is wrapping up August with breezy south and southeast winds behind high pressure that is now over the Eastern Great Lakes. A few clouds this evening will give way to mostly clear skies tonight as light southerly flow keeps temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll be welcoming September and the start of Meteorological Fall with mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Meanwhile, winds will become breezy to strong at times from the south and southwest, underneath a warm front that will be lifting through to the northeast during the day. This will help initiate the start of a heat wave that will take us into Labor Day Weekend as highs rise into the upper 80s.

A warm front lifts through the state with temperatures climbing above average (WEAU)

Clouds will start to work in at night and linger through the day Saturday as a very weak front sits to the northwest while a disturbance passes through the region. An isolated shower is possible, but most locations will be dry. Temperatures will continue to climb as southwest flow persists under a building heat ridge that will crest over the area later in the weekend. After highs in the low 90s on Saturday, we’ll be reaching record territory Sunday and Monday with temperatures forecast to be in the upper 90s with triple digit readings possible in our southern counties. The hottest Labor Day on record in Eau Claire is September 2nd, 1929, when we made it up to 98°. There will be some humidity with dew points hanging out in the 60s, but it won’t be near as bad as last week when we saw those well into the 70s and low 80s. Therefore, heat index values aren’t expected to be as high, but most places will still feel like they’re in the 90s to around 100. By Tuesday, we’ll begin to slowly cool things off as our ridge departs to the east, while an upper trough approaches from the west. A surface cold front will also be draped over Minnesota, and depending on its timing, we could see an isolated shower or storm at some point during the day. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through mid-week as we fall from the 90s back into the seasonable 70s and 80s.

