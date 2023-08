EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra presents “Mozart & Beethoven” September 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center.

The concert features guest artist Christopher Taylor performing Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C Minor K.491

Directed by Frank A. Watkins.

Tickets are available through the Pablo Center.

