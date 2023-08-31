Interview: Yellowstone Art Trail

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 9th Yellowstone Art Trail is happening September 8 & 9 featuring 31 artists at 9 locations.

News Release: The Art Trail is a free self guided art tour consisting of 31 local artists displaying and selling artwork in their studios and participating businesses. We are fortunate to have the historical Yellowstone Trail, the transcontinental auto route that went right through these communities back in 1915-1930, winding its way through our towns (currently County Highway X), creating the route for the Yellowstone “Art” Trail.

The art trail includes Cadott, Boyd and the eastern Lake Wissota area of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and is set for Friday & Saturday, September 8th & 9th, 2023 from 9-5 both days.

Many dedicated artists call this area of Chippewa County their home, with its beautiful backdrop of rivers and lakes, parks and gardens, country farmland and welcoming neighborhoods. The Yellowstone Art Trail features artwork for all ages; men and women alike. It showcases the fine art and skills of wood craftsmen, metal sculptors, stained glass artists, plus handmade pottery, fiber art, fine art drawings and paintings, handmade jewelry, baskets and much more. The artwork is original and handmade and many of the artists give demonstrations, educating the public on their craft. Several of them are active in the arts within the local community, working with adults and youth alike with many projects.

There are nine art stops included on the trail, historical places of interest, specialty shops and area restaurants. Hosting several guest artists are the Anson Methodist Church, the ZCBJ Bohemian Lodge, Cadott Area Historical Society, the English Lutheran Church of Bateman and the Lafayette Town Hall. There will be tours of the historical Bohemian Lodge (plus their famous kolaches for sale), and the Cadott Area Historical Society buildings. In addition to that, four area art studios are also on the trail.

Brochures with maps are available identifying the artists and their unique artwork. You can pick one up at area businesses in August, from the artists, or view it on our website: www.yellowstonearttrail.blogspot.com or at www.facebook.com/yellowstoneartttrail

Each artist will be giving away one of their creations, so make sure to enter your name in a drawing at each location. Just grab a few friends, hop in your car and follow the bright yellow signs and sunflowers dotting the trail! We welcome you to experience the arts in our area.

