Public Painting Project wraps up 2nd mural

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Public Painting Project is wrapping up its second mural Thursday.

After a year of planning and a week of painting they are ready to put down their paint brushes at the Beacon House in downtown Eau Claire.

The group collaborated with 24 people to create the mural and even had support from Sherwin Williams.

Jo Ellen, Coordinator of the Public Painting Project, says the theme of the painting has a deep meaning.

“Wrapping up the whole concept with people that have volunteered and finishing up. Some of the detail work. But the theme is overcoming adversity. And so we like to symbolize that with different elements within this mural that represent hope. They represent community and support for people. And we hope that that will be conveyed through the images,” Ellen said.

The Public Painting Project is already in talks of the planning of its third mural.

