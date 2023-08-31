Public Painting Project wraps up 2nd mural

Public Painting Project mural
Public Painting Project mural(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Public Painting Project is wrapping up its second mural Thursday.

After a year of planning and a week of painting they are ready to put down their paint brushes at the Beacon House in downtown Eau Claire.

The group collaborated with 24 people to create the mural and even had support from Sherwin Williams.

Jo Ellen, Coordinator of the Public Painting Project, says the theme of the painting has a deep meaning.

“Wrapping up the whole concept with people that have volunteered and finishing up. Some of the detail work. But the theme is overcoming adversity. And so we like to symbolize that with different elements within this mural that represent hope. They represent community and support for people. And we hope that that will be conveyed through the images,” Ellen said.

The Public Painting Project is already in talks of the planning of its third mural.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Independence man charged following fatal crash in Trempealeau County
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Keith Kutska
Keith Kutska walks out of prison 31 years after Tom Monfils’s murder
MGN
Eau Claire Man Charged with Gun Crime
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Leinenkugel’s strike comes to an end

Latest News

“Pay As You Can” is for daily admission and guests choose whatever price they can afford.
Children’s museum offering ‘Pay As You Can’ admission this weekend
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/31/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/31/23)
Eau Claire County emblem
‘Eau Claire County Clean Sweep’ to take place Sept. 16
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra Concert (8/31/23)
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra Concert (8/31/23)