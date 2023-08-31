Turtle Lake man accused of possessing child pornography

Frank Killa
Frank Killa(COURTESY: BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Turtle Lake man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 56-year-old Frank Killa is facing three charges of possession of child pornography.

According to the complaint, authorities discovered the uploading of files of suspected child pornography from an IP address connected to Killa, and on at least one USB believed to belong to Killa.

Court records show a $5,000.00 cash bond is set for Killa.

Killa is due in court Sept. 1, 2023.

