WAGNER TAILS: Daisy Mae and Joe & Mariah

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - This hound mix is excited about life and ready to share it with her new family.

Daisy Mae arrived at the Chippewa Humane Association from another shelter. She can be a little timid at first, but as you can see, she loves treats and warms up very quickly to the person supplying the treats.

Daisy Mae does well with other dogs, and her adoption fee is already paid thanks to a sponsorship. Click HERE for adoption info and the application.

--

Two bonded kittens are looking for a home together. Joe and Mariah are in a foster home and available for adoption through the Buffalo County Humane Association.

These four-month-olds love snuggles and enjoy playtime. Joe and Mariah do well with other cats and with dogs.

This dynamic duo is ready to offer affection and companionship to their new family. Click HERE for the adoption application.

