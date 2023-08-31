WAGNER TAILS: Daisy Mae and Joe & Mariah

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - This hound mix is excited about life and ready to share it with her new family.

Daisy Mae arrived at the Chippewa Humane Association from another shelter. She can be a little timid at first, but as you can see, she loves treats and warms up very quickly to the person supplying the treats.

Daisy Mae does well with other dogs, and her adoption fee is already paid thanks to a sponsorship. Click HERE for adoption info and the application.

--

Two bonded kittens are looking for a home together. Joe and Mariah are in a foster home and available for adoption through the Buffalo County Humane Association.

These four-month-olds love snuggles and enjoy playtime. Joe and Mariah do well with other cats and with dogs.

This dynamic duo is ready to offer affection and companionship to their new family. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Leinenkugel’s strike comes to an end
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
HSHS, Prevea give system outage update
Michael Jones
Driver taken into custody in Juneau County, accused of stealing semi-truck
Body camera video shows the moments after Milwaukee County Deputy Adriean Williams came in...
Deputy says he experienced symptoms after fentanyl exposure; health experts say that’s unlikely
According to the Sheriff’s Office, teams conducted a search and on the morning of Aug. 28,...
Boater found dead in Sawyer County

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Daisy Mae and Joe & Mariah
WAGNER TAILS: Squid
WAGNER TAILS: Squid
WAGNER TAILS: Squid
WAGNER TAILS: Freya and Sadie
WAGNER TAILS: Freya and Sadie