Arrest made in Schulz-Juedes murder investigation at Taycheedah Correctional Institution

27-year-old Taylor Sanchez has been arrested following the July 19 death of Schulz-Juedes at Taycheedah Correctional Institution
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Fond du Lac Police Department has concluded its investigation into the death of Cindy Schulz-Juedes.

As a result, Taylor Sanchez, 27, has been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office for one count of First-Degree Intentional Homicide. Sanchez has remained in custody through the Department of Corrections.

More information is anticipated to be released if and when a criminal complaint is filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes died on July 19. Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said her death was being investigated as a homicide.

She had been serving time at the state’s women’s prison, Taycheeedah Correctional Institution. A jury found Cindy Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer in October 2021. In June 2022, she was sentenced to life without the eligibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Eau Claire County emblem
‘Eau Claire County Clean Sweep’ to take place Sept. 16
Charles Lambert
Almena man accused of possessing child pornography
Frank Killa
Turtle Lake man accused of possessing child pornography

Latest News

"La Crosse Uniform" Exhibit (9/1/23)
"La Crosse Uniform" Exhibit (9/1/23)
Family Promise Creates Wish List Of Supplies For Area Families In Need (9/1/23)
Family Promise Creates Wish List Of Supplies For Area Families In Need (9/1/23)
On WEB day, 8th grade peer leaders help the 6th grade class ease into a new school year in a...
Back to School: Chippewa Falls Middle School holds WEB day for first day of school
Web Day At Chippewa Falls Middle School (9/1/23)
Web Day At Chippewa Falls Middle School (9/1/23)
Consumers Co-Op Filing For Bankruptcy (9/1/23)
Consumers Co-Op Filing For Bankruptcy (9/1/23)