Back to School: Chippewa Falls Middle School holds WEB day for first day of school

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the first day of school for many students in the Chippewa Valley, and a local middle school is making the first day all about it’s new students.

Chippewa Falls Middle School hosted WEB day, where 8th grade WEB leaders helped the 6th grade class ease into a new school year in a new building.

Educator and WEB coordinator, Angie Southworth said WEB stands for “where everyone belongs”.

“It is a program that has been here at Chippewa Falls Middle School for about 15 years. And our purpose is to have a better transition for the sixth graders into our huge building,” Southworth said.

Chippewa Falls Middle School principal, Derrick Kunsman, said the 6th graders are welcomed into their brand new school by the people they’ll see everyday in the hallways and lunchroom.

“They’re paired up with students who have just done this two years ago themselves. And we found that bond is really cool with those 8th grade leaders and those new 6th graders,” Kunsman said.

Josie Reit, is among 60 8th’s graders who were selected to be WEB leaders.

“I chose to be a WEB leader because I wanted to make sure that they felt comfortable and safe in the school, and that they understood where they were going and what to do because I understand the way it’s very crazy to try to find your way around. So it’s just a lot easier if somebody is helping you through it,” Reit said.

Reit said she’s excited to be a part of this year’s WEB day since she wasn’t able to get the full experience on her first day of middle school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been great. We had a really good time in the gym. We really got it was very energetic. It was really nice to see that,” Reit said.

Southworth said the program has been very successful.

“I always say the kids are the ones that are going to make a difference in this school. And if they choose to have a school that where they want to build community and foster that culture, it’s going to happen better coming from their peers and the 8th graders rather than just from a teacher,” Southworth said.

WEB leaders will meet with their group of 6th graders throughout the year to help with homework and give advice.

The Chippewa Falls High School also held a similar event on their first day of school called LINK day, which is all about linking students together to build connections. Like WEB day, high school juniors and seniors help with orientation and serve as mentors for the new freshman class.

