Back to School: The Marching Cardinals march into a new school year

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -As students head back to school some will be carrying backpacks and instruments.

The Marching Cardinals, a high school marching band at Chippewa Falls Senior High School, is full of instrument-carrying students who are preparing to make some noise this season. The Marching Cardinals are a competitive marching band made up of 90 students who perform at community events and compete regionally.

Music Teacher, Mike Renneke, said preparation for the 2023 marching band season was already underway last winter and the Cardinals began rehearsing this June. He said that overall being a Marching Cardinal provides a unique experience for students.

“We have such a wide cast of characters in this group,” Renneke said. “We have freshmen, we have seniors. We have kids that love school, we have kids that love music, we got kids that love sports. We got this very diverse group of kids that come together and they all work together.”

Renneke said you can catch the Marching Cardinals performing at the first Cardinal football game on Friday, Sep. 8 and the very next day they will begin competition season. This year they will perform a variety of pieces including “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” pieces from Jazz Standards, and pieces by Ozzy Osbourne.

