Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign’

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is set to join law enforcement agencies across Wis. and the nation for the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.”

“We anticipate more people will be out for final summer trips in the coming weeks and we want to make sure every traveler can get to their destination safely. The harm that can come from impaired driving is 100% preventable if everyone plans ahead,” Sheriff Hakes said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, last year in Wis., there were 6,230 alcohol-related crashes, including 155 deaths.

The Sheriff’s Office provides these tips to travel safely:

If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver, or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone who is impaired to get behind the wheel.

Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Buckle up, phone down. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.

If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.



Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home . Use the safe ride program, public transportation, or a rideshare service in your area.

