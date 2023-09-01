Consumers Co-Op filing for bankruptcy

Mega Co-Op Holiday Convenience Store
Mega Co-Op Holiday Convenience Store(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The longtime Consumers Co-Op of Eau Claire has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Cooperative and two Cenergy affiliates operate the Mega Co-Op Holiday Convenience Stores in Eau Claire and surrounding communities. They have filed for restructuring in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.

In a news release, the Co-Op says in connection with the filing, it is seeking authority to continue operations including paying all employees.

According to the court filings, the company currently operates 31 locations in the area. It plans to scale back to 18 locations and close 13 stores, but will not lay off any employees.

The release says filing for bankruptcy is an important step toward preserving its future success.

