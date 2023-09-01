DNR: Elevated fire danger across Southern, Central Wis. forecasted

WIS DNR
WIS DNR(WSAW)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid all outdoor burning this holiday weekend due to elevated fire danger across southern and central Wis.

The DNR says it has responded to 10 wildfires in the last week.

The DNR provides these fire safety tips:

  • Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.
  • Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.
  • Secure dragging trailer chains.
  • Report fires early and call 911.

Current fire danger information is available HERE.

Additional information is available on the DNR’s website, HERE.

