Family Promise creates wish list of supplies for area families in need

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Family Promise is located in downtown Eau Claire where they take in families who are unable to pay rent or utilities.

This non-profit organization provides a home for these families, as well as food and living supplies.

Executive Director, Scott Wuerch, says their organization is determined to help see the homeless population get back on their feet.

“We’re not just an overnight shelter. We commit to these folks to a minimum of 30 days. The families we bring in, we provide them with everything they need. We help them get back on track. And the goal is within 30, 60, 90 days, whatever it takes to try and get them back into a permanent or a more stable housing situation,” Wuerch said.

The organization has created a wish list of items they need.

These items are basic living supplies which go to the families in need. Supplies include soap, paper plates, detergent, towels, tools, and more.

Wuerch said that the homeless population in Eau Claire is getting worse every year.

“Last year, we served about 34 families, which was roughly 50 adults. And I think it was 80, or 84 children over the course of the year. And the homeless problem is continuing. It’s not going away,” Wuerch said.

Wuerch said they are putting the organization’s money towards prevention programs and helping their families land back on their feet, which is why creating this wish list is so important.

“As they’re working to find a new place, most rental places right now are charging an application fee. We’ll pay that for them. We’ll help them pay down security deposits, things like that,” Wuerch said.

Wuerch said that a common struggle for families at Family Promise is making a choice, which is paying rent for the month or buying food for their kids.

Wuerch also said that they have a food pantry which anybody in the area is welcome to stop by and use.

